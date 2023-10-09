Olivia Culpo embraces fiancé Christian McCaffrey after dominant 49ers win

In a series of posts shared Sunday on her Instagram Story, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum could be seen embracing San Francisco’s star running back, who rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown — his 14th straight game with a score.

Culpo, 31, later posted a snap from a celebratory dinner at The Firehouse Bistro in California, which featured the game’s final score on the menu.The 49ers improved to 5-0 with the win at Levi’s Stadium, and are one of two undefeated teams remaining, along with the Eagles.

Though Sunday’s game featured a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round matchup between San Francisco and Dallas, it also marked nearly a year since McCaffrey, 27, was traded to the Bay Area.He spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Panthers, who selected him eighth overall out of Stanford in 2017. headtopics.com

