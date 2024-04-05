Oliver Hudson Clarifies Comments About Goldie Hawn Creating 'Trauma'

Goldie Hawn 's son Oliver Hudson clarifies comments about his mother creating 'trauma' for him, stating that there was no trauma coming from her in any way. He explains that he was speaking from the perspective of his 5-year-old self and that without her, he would be nothing.

Kate Hudson defends her brother, claiming he slipped up due to being unsupervised while taping.

Goldie Hawn Oliver Hudson Trauma Podcast Sibling Revelry Kate Hudson

