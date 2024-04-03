Oldest Man in the World Dies Weeks Before 115th Birthday

The oldest man in the world has died just weeks before his 115th birthday, Guinness World Records said on Wednesday. Juan Vicente Pérez Mora held the title of the oldest living man for just a few short years. Guinness awarded him the distinction on Feb 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days, after Saturnino de la Fuente García died weeks earlier. He was the fourth oldest validated living person in the world and was reportedly the only man alive born before 1911.

At the time he credited his longevity to 'working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart.' Faith was central to his life and he prayed at least twice daily, he told Guinness World Records, 'He wants to be remembered as a hard-working man, faithful to his wife and his religion. 'Pérez was born on May 27, 1909, in Venezuela to Euquitio Pérez and Edelmira Mora and was living in Táchira state when he die

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World’s oldest known fossilized forest discovered in EnglandLaura is a science news writer, covering a wide variety of subjects, but she is particularly fascinated by all things aquatic, paleontology, nanotechnology, and exploring how science influences daily life. Laura is a proud former resident of the New Jersey shore, a competitive swimmer, and a fierce defender of the Oxford comma.

Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »

‘World’s oldest bread,’ dating back 8,600 years, discovered in TurkeyArcheologists in Turkey say they have discovered the world’s oldest known bread, dating back to 6600 BC.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

4,000-year-old lipstick discovered in Iran believed to be the world's oldest: StudyThe 2001 flooding of the Halil River Valley in Iran exhumed ancient ruins from what is believed to be the Bronze Age Marḫaši civilization.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

– Scientists Discover World’s Oldest Fossilized ForestScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

New York City preparing for St. Patrick's Day Parade, the oldest in the worldThe celebration, now in its 263rd year, will be held this Saturday -- the day before St. Patrick's Day.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Iran unearths 5,000-year-old beauty secret, the world’s oldest lipstickDelve into the captivating history of lipstick: from its discovery in ancient Iran to its status as a timeless beauty essential.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »