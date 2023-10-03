OL Reign celebrating Megan Rapinoe ahead of Friday’s home match

In July, the forward announced she would retire from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.To kick off the celebration, the King County Council will proclaim “Megan Rapinoe week” to honor the local star.

On Thursday, there will be a party at Rough & Tumble Pub in Ballard to celebrate. Fans will have the chance to win a signed Rapinoe jersey. Then on Friday, “Forever Rapinoe” flags will fly on Seattle ferries and at Lumen Field. Later in the evening, buildings across downtown will be lit in “Pinoe Pink.”

Friday’s match against the Washington Spirit has already drawn a record-breaking attendance for the Reign with over 28,150 tickets sold, according to the team. The match begins at 5 p.m., but gates at Lumen Field will open at 3:30 p.m. Fans who come early can enjoy live music, food trucks, a giant jersey to sign, and family activities. In addition, the first 3,000 people to arrive will receive “Forever Rapinoe” sunglasses.You can watch Rapinoe’s final regular season match on KIRO 7.

