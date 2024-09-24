Oktoberfest in Munich: A Guide for First-Timers

Oktoberfest is a worldwide phenomenon, a Bavaria n beer festival celebrated in countries around the globe.

But many say nowhere is it more fun than in its original home of Munich. The festival attracts some sixAs a non-Bavarian German, I visit Munich regularly and have learned a few things about attending the festival, known simply as the"Wiesn." Here's my advice.The dress code for many is the traditional Bavarian dirndl, for women, and lederhosen, for men.

To get their attention, servers wear a clothespin with their name on it, but they also answer to the relaxed address of 'du' — which means"you"Revelers hold the mass by the handle so they can easily clink glasses and drink to toasts. When the band calls out:"Ein Prosit, ein Prosit der Gemütlichkeit. Oans, zwoa, driel g'suffa!" — which translates to"A toast, a toast to fun and friendliness.

Across the Wiesn, there are myriad food stalls, serving gigantic pretzels, called brezen, meats like bratwurst, weisswurst and schnitzel, plus fries, curries and so much more.Within easy walking distance from the Theresienwiese — which means""Therese's meadow," which is where the festival is held — travelers can visit the Sendlinger Tor, a former city gate, and the Viktualienmarkt, a lovely market.A Bavarian brass band player, outside Munich's Beer and Oktoberfest Museum.

The historic old town is also nearby, which is home to the former royal palace, Residenz Palace, the world-famous Hofbräuhaus, and theFor a day trip from the city, the jaw-dropping Neuschwanstein Castle is a 90-minute drive from Munich. Salzburg, in Austria, is less than two hours away by train — a gorgeous city, as is the picture-postcard-perfect town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, north of Munich.Those who can't make it to Munich, worry not.

