Oklahoma woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her children

An Oklahoma woman accused of brutally killing her 18-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter will spend the rest of her life behind bars, a judge ruled on Monday. District Judge Ronald A. White ordered Amy Leann Hall to serve two sentences of life in a federal penitentiary for the 2018 slayings of her 18-year-old son, Kayson Toliver, and 16-year-old daughter, Kloee Toliver. She was also sentenced to an additional 20 years in prison for shooting her 14-year-old daughter.

The teen managed to survive the shooting. The charges stem after Hall pleaded guilty on Nov. 28, 2022. MOM CLAIMS SHE FATALLY SHOT SON, INJURED 2 DAUGHTERS TO ‘SAVE’ THEM FROM ABUSEIVE DAD, AUTHORITIES Hall's cold-hearted murders of her teens happened at the family's Oklahoma home on Nov. 1, 2018. Authorities said that while her children slept, the 38-year-old entered her 18-year-old son's room and shot him in the head while he slep

Oklahoma Woman Sentenced Life In Prison Killing Children

