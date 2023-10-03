Oklahoma woman on riding lawn mower struck, killed by wing of a small airplane

Oklahoma official calls out reported CCP influence in certain schoolswoman was killed Friday after she was struck in the head by the wing of a small airplane, while on a riding lawn mower next to an airport runway.According to an incident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Bonanza A36 piloted by James Baxter was coming in for a landing and spotted Hayes after touching down on the runway at about 2:30 p.m.

WINGSUIT SKYDIVER IN FRANCE DECAPITATED BY AIRCRAFT'S WING MOMENTS AFTER JUMPING FROM PLANE: REPORTSBaxter told investigators he tried to pull the single-engine aircraft up, so he would fly over her, but she was instead hit by a wing, the report noted.

Hayes, a single mother of three, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. "We’re investigating whether any charges could [be] filed against the pilot," Highway Patrol spokesperson Sara Stewart told the Associated Press on Monday."Did the pilot do anything wrong or was this just unavoidable?"

She also said there are several aspects of the incident that are under investigation, such as whether Hayes was wearing reflective clothing and if she even saw the plane.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

