According to the KFord Ratings, a win for Texas would boost its College Football Playoff odds from 36 percent to 47 percent.

But a win for the rival Sooners would be even more impactful, jumping OU’s odds of a playoff berth above 50 percent in the event of a Crimson and Cream victory. This soon-to-be SEC rivalry rides under the Big 12 banner one last time on Saturday at the Texas State Fairgrounds.

Texas enters as the nation’s top team in terms of “Strength of Record,” while Oklahoma trumps its rivals in terms of ESPN’s FPI rankings and its Game Control metric. Quinn Ewers is living up to his enormous hype, and as a result, the UT offense is finally popping big plays with regularity.But it’s their defense that makes them both a national title threat and a bad matchup for Oklahoma. headtopics.com

Among Power Five passers, LSU’s Jayden Daniels ranks ninth in terms of total QBR and Mizzou’s Brady Cook ranks 21st. But the real reason this game should cruise past a total in the mid-60s are the secondaries involved.And Mizzou’s secondary is the far better unit between the two schools.The Bayou Bengals have already surrendered seven pass plays of 40-plus yards, tied for worst in the SEC.This column is undefeated when playing Colorado State games, so let’s go back to the well.

Colorado State is protecting their quarterback for a change and as a result, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi is cooking. The redshirt freshman has accounted for 10 TDs in his three starts, while targeting the very best receiving corps in the Group of Five. headtopics.com

