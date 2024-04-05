Oklahoma town expels Neo-Nazi politician; Truth Social allegedly supported by Putin insider's nephew

An Oklahoma town has expelled a Neo-Nazi politician who participated in the Charlottesville march. The town's residents expressed that the politician's beliefs do not align with their values. In another news, it has been revealed that Truth Social , the social media platform launched by Donald Trump , was allegedly financially supported by the nephew of a Putin insider. Experts claim that Trump supporters are indoctrinated into an alternate reality .

A Democratic challenger in the Florida Senate race promises to protect women's right to choose. There are concerns that Trump may incite his followers to attack trial witnesses. Victims of the Baltimore bridge collapse are remembered for their efforts to unify rather than divide. The Heritage Foundation's 'Project 2025' plan aims to strip women's rights. A Baltimore leader, known as the 'DEI mayor', stands up against right-wing and racist attacks. Rachel Maddow expresses gratitude for NBC News cutting ties with Ronna McDaniel, stating that it was a bold and strong decision

