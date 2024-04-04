Oklahoma to Execute Death Row Inmate Convicted of Double Murder

Oklahoma is scheduled to execute a death row inmate convicted of shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago. Michael DeWayne Smith, 41, faces execution by lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after his conviction and death sentence for the slayings of Janet Moore, 41; and Sharath Pulluru, 22, in separate shootings that took place in February 2022.

Smith is to be the first convict executed by the state in 2024 and Oklahoma's 12th execution since capital punishment resumed in 2021. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday denied Smith's fourth request for an emergency stay of execution. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN DISAPPEARANCE OF TWO WOMEN LAST SEEN IN OKLAHOMA: OFFICIALS At a clemency hearing last month, Smith gave his 'deepest apologies and deepest sorrows to the families' of the victims but claimed he was not responsible for the shootings. 'I didn’t commit these crime

Oklahoma Execution Death Row Inmate Double Murder Capital Punishment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma prepares to execute man convicted of 2002 double slayingOklahoma is preparing to execute a death row inmate convicted of shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2002 double slayingOklahoma is preparing to execute a death row inmate for shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Oklahoma to Execute Man Convicted of Double MurderOklahoma is preparing to execute a man for shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago. Michael Dewayne Smith, 41, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday after his conviction and death sentence for the slayings of Janet Moore, 41, and Sharath Pulluru, 22, in separate shootings in February 2002. Smith would be the first person executed in Oklahoma this year and the twelfth inmate put to death since the state resumed executions in 2021 following a nearly seven-year hiatus resulting from, Smith expressed his “deepest apologies and deepest sorrows to the families” of the victims, but denied that he was responsible. “I didn’t commit these crimes

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith, convicted of killing 2 people in 2002After Oklahoma's botched lethal injections prompted a pause on executions, the state returned to capital punishment in 2021.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Oklahoma executes Michael Dewayne Smith, man convicted of double slaying in 2002A man convicted of shooting and killing two people in Oklahoma City more than two decades ago was executed Thursday morning.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Oklahoma's first execution in 2024 set for 'Hoover Killer' Michael SmithOklahoma is set to carry out its first state execution of 2024.Death row inmate Michael Smith is convicted of murdering two people in 2002.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »