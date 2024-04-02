Oklahoma Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Reparations for Tulsa Race Massacre Victims

The Oklahoma State Supreme Court is set to hear arguments April 2 relating to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and could issue a decision on reparations to the victims. KOCO-TV in Oklahoma reported that the state's Supreme Court announced that it would allow Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher, two survivors of the massacre, to argue their case for reparations.

The two survivors, both 109 years old, previously filed a lawsuit for public nuisance in connection to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. 'We are grateful that our now-weary bodies have held on long enough to witness an America, and an Oklahoma, that provides Race Massacre survivors with the opportunity to access the legal system,' Randle and Fletcher said in a joint statement provided to Newsweek. 'Many have come before us who have knocked and banged on the courthouse doors only to be turned around or never let through the door

