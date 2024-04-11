Head Topics

Oklahoma Sues Texas Natural Gas Companies Over Winter Storm Uri

  • 📰 wjxt4
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 7 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 30%
  • Publisher: 63%

Business News

Oklahoma,Texas,Natural Gas

Oklahoma has filed lawsuits against two Texas-based natural gas companies, accusing them of fraudulently reducing gas supplies during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. The state's attorney general plans to pursue further legal action against other companies involved in market manipulation.

Two Texas -based natural gas companies are being sued by Oklahoma , which alleges they fraudulently reduced gas supplies to send prices soaring during the 2021 storm. The lawsuits were filed against Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions.

Oklahoma's attorney general intends to pursue additional litigation against other companies involved in market manipulation.

Oklahoma Texas Natural Gas Lawsuits Winter Storm Uri Fraud Market Manipulation

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma sues natural gas companies over price spikes during 2021 winter stormOklahoma's attorney general is suing two Texas-based natural gas companies over soaring prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021. Republican Gentner Drummond filed both lawsuits Wednesday in Osage County, Oklahoma. The defendants in the lawsuits are Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Oklahoma attorney general sues natural gas companies over price spikes during 2021 winter stormOklahoma's attorney general is suing two Texas-based natural gas companies over soaring prices during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Storm Summary: Rain totals and storm reports from Austin and Central TexasBreezy and cool day across Central Texas after yesterday's storms
Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Flood watches, winter storm warnings: Easter weekend storm proving strong, wet, windyThe Easter weekend storm moving into Southern California late Friday is expected to create hazards across the region, with possible flooding, thunderstorms, heavy snow and strong winds remaining a concern through Sunday.
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dallas 9-year-old killed in spring break crash near Texas-Oklahoma borderA 9-year-old girl from Dallas was one of two people killed in a crash near the Texas-Oklahoma state line over the weekend.
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Wildfires Devastate Texas and OklahomaThe Smokehouse Creek Fire and three other wildfires have caused extensive damage in Texas and Oklahoma, destroying homes, killing animals, and claiming lives.
Source: NOAASatellites - 🏆 415. / 53 Read more »