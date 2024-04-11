Oklahoma Sues Texas Natural Gas Companies Over Winter Storm Uri

Two Texas -based natural gas companies are being sued by Oklahoma , which alleges they fraudulently reduced gas supplies to send prices soaring during the 2021 storm. The lawsuits were filed against Dallas-based ET Gathering & Processing and Houston-based Symmetry Energy Solutions.

Oklahoma's attorney general intends to pursue additional litigation against other companies involved in market manipulation.

Oklahoma Texas Natural Gas Lawsuits Winter Storm Uri Fraud Market Manipulation

