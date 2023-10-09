Oklahoma loses WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending knee injury - ESPN

, who leads the team in receiving yards, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery, coach Brent Venables told reporters Monday night.. He had five receptions for 42 yards in the game, and 27 receptions for 429 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Anthony had 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons at Michigan, before transferring to Oklahoma in January., Oklahoma's second-leading receiver with 415 yards and two scores, told reporters."After he gets surgery, gets treatment, 24-7, he'll be back in no time. Can't wait till he touches the field again."to a sprained ankle against Texas.

Read more:

espn »

Oklahoma soars to No. 5, Louisville rises 11 spots in Top 25 - ESPNAfter Texas takes the lead late, Dillon Gabriel comes up huge on the final drive, giving Oklahoma the Red River Rivalry win.

Why Oklahoma's win has the Sooners thinking of 2000 - ESPNDillon Gabriel and Oklahoma didn't blow Texas out of the water in the 34-30 win, but the Sooners do have their swagger back.

Week 6 takeaways - Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma flex muscles - ESPNThe Wolverines, Bulldogs and Sooners had statement wins, while Miami lost after a very questionable decision.

Source - Anthony Richardson to get second opinion on shoulder - ESPNColts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is seeking a second opinion on his injured throwing shoulder and is expected to miss Indianapolis' Week 6 game against the Jaguars, a source told ESPN.

NFL Week 5: Anthony Richardson, Trevor Lawrence arrive in style - ESPNSuits and ties were a popular theme for the top outfits in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Colts rule QB Anthony Richardson out with shoulder injury - ESPNColts quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans due to a shoulder injury.