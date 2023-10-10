Oklahoma loses leading WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending surgery

"Hate it for Andrel, how hard he's worked," Venables said."We got to 6-0. He had a big part in helping us get there.

"It's a big loss and Andrel's a guy that's obviously a crazy good playmaker and really fast guy, but we feel for him and we're going to miss him," Oklahoma tight endThe Sooners are on a bye week and will return to action Oct. 21 at home against new Big 12 addition2023 Heisman Trophy odds: Michael Penix Jr.

Read more:

FOXSports »

Oklahoma loses WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending knee injury - ESPNOklahoma's Andrel Anthony, who leads the team in receiving yards, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that requires surgery, coach Brent Venables said Monday night.

Oklahoma loses leading WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending injuryOklahoma will be without its leading receiver for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma loses leading WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending injuryOklahoma will be without its leading receiver for the rest of the season.

Best in Texas poll: Texas Tech on the rise; Texas, A&M still on topSMU Mustangs, TCU Horned Frogs. Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, UNT Mean Green sports news and analysis, including breaking news, scores, schedules and stats.

Oklahoma Vs. Texas Draws Biggest Week 6 College Football AudienceThe Red River Rivalry dominated the airwaves during Week 6 of the College Football season on Saturday. About 7.9M people tuned in across ABC and ESPN2 as the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Texas Lon…

Oklahoma Goes Back To Work With Texas Victory In Rearview MirrorBye week doesn't mean time off for the Sooners, who are trying to keep things in perspective while correcting mistakes ahead of UCF