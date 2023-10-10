Oklahoma loses leading WR Andrel Anthony to season-ending injury

Sooners coach Brent Venables announced Monday that Andrel Anthony suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 34-30 win over Texas on Saturday. Anthony, a transfer from Michigan, leads Oklahoma with 429 receiving yards on the season. He had five catches for 42 yards in the Texas game before sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter.

For the season, Anthony has 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown. In two seasons at Michigan, he combined for 19 catches, 328 yards and four touchdowns. He has one more season of eligibility remaining, though it’s possible he could get another if he’s granted a medical redshirt.

“It’s tough,” Venables told reporters. “You hate it for Andrel and how hard he’s worked. We got to 6-0. He had a big part in helping us get there. Again, all of his best football is in front of him. He’ll have a great career on the back end of this surgery. headtopics.com

Anthony and Jalil Farooq (20 catches, 415 yards, 2 TDs) have been Oklahoma’s primary outside receivers with Drake Stoops (29 catches, 258 yards, 4 TDs) in the slot. In Anthony’s absence, freshman Nic Anderson will likely take on a bigger role.

Anderson caught the game-winning three-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel in the win over Texas. It was his only catch of the game, but he’s been a big-play threat for the Sooners this year. He has just 11 catches, but they’ve gone for 282 yards and six touchdowns. That’s an average of 25.6 yards per reception. headtopics.com

Jayden Gibson, who has six catches for 159 yards and two scores this season, could also see increased snaps for the OU offense. Oklahoma improved to 6-0 and jumped up to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Texas. The Sooners are off this week before returning to action at home vs. UCF on Oct. 21.

