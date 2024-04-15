Oklahoma City Thunder Players Celebrate No. 1 Seed with Sideline Reporter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Chet Holmgren, and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder ’s biggest “dogs” invited one sideline reporter to join their pack on Sunday.

After the Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 135-86, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Bally Sports Oklahoma reporter Nick Gallo pulled aside Gilgeous-Alexander for what seemed like a standard postgame interview. “Most importantly, we won a lot of basketball games,” Gilgeous-Alexander said when asked about the Thunder’s season as a whole. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s what everybody laces their shoes up for … and to have a chance to win a championship.”

Before Gallo could end the interview, Gilgeous-Alexander and several of his teammates huddled around the reporter and coaxed him into doingIn the epic season-ending moment, the Thunder stars and Gallo woofed in unison to celebrate Oklahoma City’s 57-25 record and historic feat of becoming the youngest team to earn a No. 1 seed since 1984.

The Thunder will await the results of this week’s play-in games to find out who they will face in the first round of the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander No. 1 Seed Western Conference Celebration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: how to watch the NBA onlineFind out how to watch a free live stream of the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder stampedes over injury-ridden San Antonio Spurs 127-89OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has preached all season that his team is about the process rather than results.Wednesday's performance suppor

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Oklahoma City Thunder's chemistry leads to viral momentsThe Oklahoma City Thunder's rise to the top of the Western Conference is due to their on-court skill, but their off-the-court antics are just as entertaining.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City ThunderRockets look to continue their hot streak (Avg. 130 points in last 4 games) when they visit Thunder

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Spurs vs. Thunder: How to watch the game, notable stats, player newsGet the full rundown on the Spurs' next game Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Thunder

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Woman Who Lost 2 Grandchildren in Oklahoma City Bombing on Why She's Forgiven Timothy McVeighDrew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »