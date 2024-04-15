Oklahoma City Thunder Players Celebrate No. 1 Seed with Sideline Reporter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Chet Holmgren, and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder ’s biggest “dogs” invited one sideline reporter to join their pack on Sunday.
After the Thunder defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 135-86, and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Bally Sports Oklahoma reporter Nick Gallo pulled aside Gilgeous-Alexander for what seemed like a standard postgame interview. “Most importantly, we won a lot of basketball games,” Gilgeous-Alexander said when asked about the Thunder’s season as a whole. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s what everybody laces their shoes up for … and to have a chance to win a championship.”
Before Gallo could end the interview, Gilgeous-Alexander and several of his teammates huddled around the reporter and coaxed him into doingIn the epic season-ending moment, the Thunder stars and Gallo woofed in unison to celebrate Oklahoma City’s 57-25 record and historic feat of becoming the youngest team to earn a No. 1 seed since 1984.
The Thunder will await the results of this week’s play-in games to find out who they will face in the first round of the playoffs.
