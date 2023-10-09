Oklahoma City's Holmgren, San Antonio's Wembanyama shine in preseason matchup of high draft picks

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, dunks next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, right, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, but he suffered a foot injury in the offseason and missed all of last season. Holmgren scored first when he made one of two free throws. He scored on a driving layup, then got fouled shortly after that and made two free throws. He scored five points in the first three minutes.

A bit later, Wembanyama drove right at Holmgren, scored, drew a foul and made the free throw to put the Spurs up 21-15. The two continued their show in the second quarter. At one point, Wembanyama hit a 25-foot 3-pointer and Holmgren answered with a 27-footer 10 seconds later. headtopics.com

Wembanyama had 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the first half to help San Antonio take an 81-74 lead at the break.Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures, guiding New York over Boston in the Knicks’ preseason opener.

Read more:

AP »

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren put on a show in head-to-head NBA preseason debutsNobody told Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren that it's the preseason.

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren put on a show in head-to-head NBA preseason debutsNobody told Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren that it's the preseason.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs will take on Miami Heat in first preseason game Oct. 13After a long offseason full of change, the day that Alamo City sports fans have patiently waited is almost here. The revamped San Antonio Spurs, led by No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, will take on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at the recently renamed Frost Bank Center.

Victor Wembanyama shines in Spurs' Silver and Black scrimmageSAN ANTONIO – It won’t be long before we see Victor Wembanyama dress out in the Spurs jersey for real, but fans received a little preview Saturday at the annual

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama game-worn jersey selling at auction for over $17,000The Spurs are about getting wins this season but how can they accomplish that goal?

In a rivalry at its most vivid, elated Oklahoma edges dejected TexasAmid the usual raucous backdrop in Dallas, Oklahoma scored a last-minute touchdown to beat Texas in the Red River Rivalry.