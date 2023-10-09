Oklahoma City's Holmgren, San Antonio's Wembanyama shine in preseason matchup of high draft picks

10/10/2023 2:37 AM

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren lived up to the hype in their first ever preseason games. Holmgren had 21 points and nine rebounds in 16 first-half minutes, and the Thunder defeated the Spurs 122-121 on Monday night. Wembanyama had 20 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes, mostly in the first half. Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, but he suffered a foot injury in the offseason and missed all

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, dunks next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, right, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, but he suffered a foot injury in the offseason and missed all of last season. Holmgren scored first when he made one of two free throws. He scored on a driving layup, then got fouled shortly after that and made two free throws. He scored five points in the first three minutes.

A bit later, Wembanyama drove right at Holmgren, scored, drew a foul and made the free throw to put the Spurs up 21-15. The two continued their show in the second quarter. At one point, Wembanyama hit a 25-foot 3-pointer and Holmgren answered with a 27-footer 10 seconds later. headtopics.com

Wembanyama had 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the first half to help San Antonio take an 81-74 lead at the break.Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures, guiding New York over Boston in the Knicks’ preseason opener.

Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren put on a show in head-to-head NBA preseason debuts

