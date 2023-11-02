OKC Thunder Fall to Ingram-Less Pelicans in Crushing Loss

Rookie Chet Holmgren gave arguably the best performance of his career so far, recording 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks on 8-for-14 shooting. The center had a difficult task in defending the likes of Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas, but defended the pair well overall.

CJ McCollum was borderline unstoppable for most of the game, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists on 10-for-17 shooting. The guard hit some clutch shots down the stretch for New Orleans and sank its final two free-throws.

The trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Giddey combined for 25 of the 33 first quarter points, a scoring pattern that continued on for the rest of the night. The highlight play of the second quarter came with Holmgren faking Williamson at the 3-point line and driving to the basket for an and-one play, handling the former All-Star forward well in their matchup throughout the game.

