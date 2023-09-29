Oil: Upside is limited to $120 in the long run

This week, Crude Brent Oil reached a peak of 97$/barrel before coming down to the 95$ area. Economists at Nordea analyze Oil’s outlook. A further rise The tightening of crude storages has supported the Oil price rally and we believe that Oil prices will swing around the current levels around $90-$100. A further rise (to the $120 area) cannot be ruled out if OPEC+ keeps the Oil flow low(er).

If OPEC+ pushes Oil prices too high, US shale will respond and could take more market share, which would be counterproductive for OPEC+ in the longer run. As such, we believe that the upside in Oil prices is limited to $120 in the long run.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Man goes into Duck Island garage while residents sleep, steals cash, Cleveland Police sayThe suspect went through the cabinets and the unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $120, police stated.

New PlayStation 5 owners can currently snag a free game courtesy of SonyPlus, you can get up to $120 off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9.

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal PointUSD/CAD try push higher but crude oil prices are limiting USD upside.

How marine bacteria reshape oil to eat it fasterFor these microbes, longer exposure to oil leads to faster breakdown of oil droplets

Natural Gas Futures: Extra upside in storeCME Group’s flash data for natural gas futures markets noted traders added nearly 11K contracts to their open interest positions following four consec

Canadian Dollar looking for upside as US Dollar recedesThe Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing minor gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday as the Greenback eases off from recent gains. With Oil barrel