Oil traders say Hamas attack on Israel puts focus on Iran, Saudi Arabia

Oil traders braced Sunday for a potential “fear trade” that could push up crude oil prices, at least in the short term, after a surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militants in Gaza threatened to put added scrutiny on rising Iranian oil exports.

“There is definitely going to be a fear trade put in place. While in the short term there is no impact directly on supply, it’s obvious how things play out over the next 24 to 48 hours could change that,” Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, told MarketWatch.

Israeli troops on Sunday were engaged in fierce fighting in an effort to retake territory in southern Israel as Hamas launched further barrages of missiles. Israeli citizens and soldiers were captured and are being held hostage in Gaza, according to the Israeli military. headtopics.com

Hedge-fund manager Pierre Andurand, one of the world’s best energy traders, said in a social media post that a large price spike for oil isn’t likely in coming days, but emphasized the market focus on Iran.

Rising Iranian production has helped to fill a global gap between demand and supply. If sanctions are forcefully reapplied, “prices will be substantially higher,” Flynn said. A Saudi production cut of 1 million barrels a day that was implemented in July and recently extended through the end of the year has been given much of the credit for a rally that took global benchmark Brent crude BRN00, -0.18% within a few dollars of the $100-a-barrel threshold before retreating this past week. The U.S. benchmark CL00, +0.02% CL.1, +0. headtopics.com

With the Israeli government vowing an unprecedented response, “it is hard to envision how Saudi normalization talks can run on a parallel track to a ferocious military counter offensive,” said RBC’s Croft.Stocks have stumbled, retreating from 2023 highs set in late July, as yields on U.S. Treasurys have jumped. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond BX:TMUBMUSD30Y rose 23.

