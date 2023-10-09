Oil Prices Surge After Attack on Israel. What Comes Next.

Oil prices were climbing sharply on Monday in reaction to the attack on Israel by Hamas. Traders are watching how the conflict affects oil production and transportation in the Middle East.

Brent crude, the global standard, rose 3.2% to $87.31 a barrel in early trading. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, climbed 3.6% to $85.71. However, prices still remain below levels of more than $90 a barrel reached last week.

The recent drop in prices was largely driven by concerns over demand as rising bond yields sparked concerns over economic growth. However, the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel launched on Saturday will likely focus attention on potential disruption to oil supplies. headtopics.com

While neither Israel nor Palestine are major oil producers, attention will be on the reactions from Saudi Arabia and Iran –both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC– amid fears of an escalation of the conflict.

“How Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the U.S. get drawn into this will be key. Geopolitical risk doesn’t tend to linger long in markets but there are many second order impacts that could come through in the weeks, months and years ahead from this weekend’s developments,” wrote Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid on Monday. headtopics.com

The Journal reported on Sunday that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack on Israel, citing senior members of Hamas and fellow militant group Hezbollah. A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations told the Journal that Iran supports Hamas’s actions but didn’t direct them.

Representatives for the Iranian government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment from Barron’s early on Monday.

