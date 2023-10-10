Oil prices head lower as investors monitor Israel-Gaza war

Oil futures headed lower on Tuesday, consolidating after a surge in the previous session in reaction to a weekend attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas that sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.

While crude saw a sharp jump on Monday, oil prices had fallen back significantly the previous week after hitting 2023 highs just shy of $100 a barrel for Brent and above $95 a barrel for WTI in late September.

“The potential of Iran’s involvement, that if proven true, could trigger the U.S. to apply more strict sanctions on Iranian crude in an already tight market,” StoneX’s Kansas City energy team, led by Alex Hodes, wrote in Tuesday’s newsletter. “There has been no hard evidence yet on Iran’s involvement, however they have been involved in supporting Hamas in the past. headtopics.com

Though no official figures are available, it’s estimated that Iranian crude exports were as high as 2 mpd in August. “Though this would further tighten the oil market in the current environment, it would not result in the kind of acute shortage that would massively drive up prices,” he said.Elsewhere, as tensions in the Middle East rise along with supply concerns, the U.S. may be “reevaluating sanctions on Venezuela,” said StoneX’s Kansas City energy team.

“It appears that this headline has received more attention since the recent Hamas attacks and is likely an attempt to quell fears over oil market supply disruptions rather than affirmed deals being made,” said the Kansas City energy team at Stone X.The Energy Information Administration will release its monthly Short-term Energy Outlook later Tuesday. headtopics.com

