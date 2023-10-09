Oil Prices Don’t Need War in the Middle East to Keep Rising

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/oil-prices-dont-need-war-in-the-middle-east-to-keep-rising-37daa3b3 Hopes that oil supply might ease a bit next year, and inflationary pressures with it, are fading after Saturday’sThis copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.

Read more:

WSJ »

Oil prices swell as conflict between Israel, Hamas intensifiesOil prices rebounded last week after the largest weekly decline since March, easing concerns about high-interest rates and their impact on global demand.

Oil prices jump 4% in the wake of Hamas attack on IsraelOil prices popped on Monday as the Israel-Hamas conflict extends into a third day following a surprise attack on Israel by Palestinian militants Hamas.

Stock market today: Oil gains while share prices fall after Israel strikes back at Hamas attackOil prices have surged and share prices are mostly lower after the the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. U.S. futures declined and oil prices fell back slightly after gaining more than $3 a barrel. Israel announced it was moving to support its currency, the shekel. Tokyo and several other Asian markets were closed for holidays on Monday. The bond market in the U.S. will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. On Friday, Wall Street rall

Oil prices remain elevated as Hamas attack on Israel raises supply concernsBarbara Kollmeyer is based in Madrid, where she leads MarketWatch's pre-markets coverage of financial markets and writes the Need to Know column. She has worked in London and Los Angeles for MarketWatch previously. Follow her on Twitter bkollmeyer.

What Israel-Hamas war means for oil prices and financial marketsAnalysts say conflict could put end to growing Iranian crude exports, tightening supply

Oil prices jump 3% after Hamas attack on IsraelWilliam Watts is MarketWatch markets editor. In addition to managing markets coverage, he writes about stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities, including oil. He also writes about global macro issues and trading strategies. During his time at MarketWatch, Watts has served in key roles in the Frankfurt, London, New York and Washington, D.C., newsrooms.