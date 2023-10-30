Oil prices could reach ‘uncharted waters’ if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says

By FATIMA HUSSEINAssociated PressThe Associated PressWASHINGTONThe World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook found that while the effects on oil prices should be limited if the conflict doesn’t widen, the outlook “would darken quickly if the conflict were to escalate.”

The World Bank report simulates three scenarios for the global oil supply in the event of a small, medium or large disruption. But during a “medium disruption” — equivalent to the disruptions experienced during the Iraq war — the global oil supply would decline by 3 million to 5 million barrels per day, driving oil prices up possibly by 35%.

Indermit Gill, the World Bank’s chief economist, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already had disruptive effects on the global economy “that persist to this day.” Ayhan Kose, the World Bank’s deputy chief economist, said higher oil prices will inevitably result in higher food prices. headtopics.com

