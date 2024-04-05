Oil prices climb ahead of jobs report as Fed official cools rate cut expectations

Oil prices climbed ahead of a crucial Friday jobs report , as yet another U.S. Federal Reserve official cooled expectations this week for imminent rate cuts . Investors will likely focus on any other information pointing to weakening foundations in the labor market , scouring for clues on whether the U.
S. Federal Reserve will hold off cutting rates. The automotive industry is confronting the reality of a slower rate of EV adoption among consumers even as production costs remain elevated.
Oil Prices Jobs Report Federal Reserve Rate Cuts Labor Market Automotive Industry EV Adoption Production Costs
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
