Oil futures struggle for direction as investors weigh tight supplies against demand worries

Oil futures hover near unchanged as investors weigh a tightening supply picture versus concerns over the demand outlook. Price action Market drivers WTI barely eked out a weekly gain Friday, after Russia moved late last week to curb exports of diesel and gasoline.

Oil futures have rallied since summer, with both WTI and Brent topping the $90-a-barrel threshold after Saudi Arabia in July cut production by 1 million barrels a day, recently moving to extend the cut through year-end. Russia had also moved to extend a curb on crude exports through year-end.

Remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell after last week’s policy meeting, which saw rates left unchanged, dampened hopes for a quick end to tight policy even if rates have peaked, said Raffi Boyadjian, lead market analyst at XM, in a note.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focus By ReutersOil climbs with tight supply back in focus

Oil climbs with tight supply back in focusOil prices rose on Monday as investors focused on a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports while remaining wary of further rate hikes that could dampen demand.

Wall Street Is Hoping $100 Oil Ain’t What It Used to BeOil’s rise has inspired fresh fears from Washington to Wall Street that energy could throw off central bankers’ attempted soft landing of the American economy.

Oil prices have risen. That's making gas more expensive for US drivers and helping Russia's warOil prices are up, and that affects people far and wide

Top Republicans launch probe into Leonardo DiCaprio-funded blue state lawsuits against Big OilSen. Ted Cruz and Rep. James Comer sent a letter to law firm Sher Edling over its extensive climate litigation and relationship with a top Biden administration official.

Oil futures hovered near unchanged early Monday, struggling for direction as investors weighed a tightening supply picture versus an uncertain demand outlook after the Federal Reserve last week signaled interest rates would remain higher for longer than market participants had anticipated.

Price action Market drivers WTI barely eked out a weekly gain Friday, after Russia moved late last week to curb exports of diesel and gasoline. Oil futures have rallied since summer, with both WTI and Brent topping the $90-a-barrel threshold after Saudi Arabia in July cut production by 1 million barrels a day, recently moving to extend the cut through year-end. Russia had also moved to extend a curb on crude exports through year-end.

Remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell after last week’s policy meeting, which saw rates left unchanged, dampened hopes for a quick end to tight policy even if rates have peaked, said Raffi Boyadjian, lead market analyst at XM, in a note.

September policy decisions by the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England have likely cleared the way for a continued pause in further rate hikes, but there’s been no relief rally for assets because “the overriding message from all three central banks has been that high rates are her to stay,” he wrote.