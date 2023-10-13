Oil climbs as U.S. sanctions, stockpile forecasts, raise supply concerns

A view from the oil company Tatneft in Tatarstan, Russia on June 04, 2023. Tatneft is one of the largest Russian public companies with a market capitalization of more than 1.1 trillion rubles at the beginning of 2022.Oil prices rose on Friday after the U.S.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer and a major exporter the tighter U.S. scrutiny of its shipments could curtail supply.its forecast for growth in global oil demand, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China, the world's biggest oil importer.

"Supply side issues remained the focus in the crude oil market," Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Friday, adding that prices during early trade on Friday rose on the stronger U.S. sanctions enforcement. headtopics.com

"Sentiment was also boosted after OPEC said it expects crude stockpiles to slump by 3 (million barrels per day) this quarter. That assumes that there are no further supply disruptions emanating from the Israel-Hamas war," Hynes said.

Markets are awaiting data on China's producer price index, consumer price index and trade activity in September that is due later on Friday for further signs where the world's second-biggest economy is heading. headtopics.com

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Exxon's $60 billion bid to 'build up' U.S. oil supplyThe deal would make it the largest single player in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil field.

Save $60 on this Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4The Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Diablo IV bundle, originally priced at $560, is on sale from Best Buy for just $500. Gamers, don't miss this amazing offer.

Exxon Mobil to Buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $60 Billion Deal to Create Shale GiantAgreement is Exxon’s largest since its merger with Mobil in the late 1990s

Exxon Mobil Buying Pioneer Natural Resources For Nearly $60 Billion—In Biggest Deal In DecadesI cover breaking news for Forbes. Before Forbes, I worked as a reporter for USA Today in Asheville and Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Exxon Mobil acquires shale giant Pioneer in massive $60 billion dealNancy Vu is an energy and environment reporter for the Washington Examiner. Before coming to the Washington Examiner, Nancy was a Congress reporter for Politico. She started at the company as an editorial intern to the sustainability team and helped to cover a number of environmental issues, such as the clean energy transition, corporate climate initiatives, and the Biden administration’s green promises.

10 Prime Day Deals You'll Want To Snag Before They Sell Out (Because They Have Before)Don't miss your chance (again) to save $60 on AirPods.