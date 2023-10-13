Oil: Bull Case Limited in Near Term, OPEC Scaremongering Infinite

Iran sanctions enforcement likely tough on words onlyAt a journalism clinic I hosted in Asia some years back, one of my pleas was “don’t throw the entire kitchen sink at the story”.
Whatever the back and forth on this is, the events of the past week have produced too many new variables that look bearish in the near term for the oil market to ignore, hence my inclination in using the kitchen-sink model to tell them.
That was the summer. Now with the weather turning cooler, China’s recovery story is also getting colder. “The party line on this is that supply and demand for Saudi oil is stable despite the high prices now, given that Saudi OSP itself has been raised,” John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said, referring to the kingdom’s official selling price for its Arab Light crude. headtopics.com
OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in its latest report, stuck to its forecast that demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels daily next year. The difference between the two forecasts - 1.37 million bpd - is equivalent to more than 1% of daily world oil use.
But with Tehran, since late 2022, Washington has turned a blind eye to surging Iranian oil exports, bypassing US sanctions. The priority in Washington was an informal détente with Tehran so as to allow the world more oil supply in the advent of OPEC+ production cuts. headtopics.com
In fact, the administration will likely be more effective in denying Iran some of the cold cash it needs from oil. US oil production has hit record highs of 13.2 million barrels per day, eclipsing a peak not breached since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago, government data showed.
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays PositiveThe attack on Israel has the potential to lead to upward pressure on oil prices in the near term, especially if irrefutable evidence surfaces linking Iran to the acts of terrorism witnessed over the past weekend.