Oil: Bull Case Limited in Near Term, OPEC Scaremongering Infinite

Iran sanctions enforcement likely tough on words onlyAt a journalism clinic I hosted in Asia some years back, one of my pleas was “don’t throw the entire kitchen sink at the story”.

Whatever the back and forth on this is, the events of the past week have produced too many new variables that look bearish in the near term for the oil market to ignore, hence my inclination in using the kitchen-sink model to tell them.

That was the summer. Now with the weather turning cooler, China’s recovery story is also getting colder. “The party line on this is that supply and demand for Saudi oil is stable despite the high prices now, given that Saudi OSP itself has been raised,” John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said, referring to the kingdom’s official selling price for its Arab Light crude. headtopics.com

OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in its latest report, stuck to its forecast that demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels daily next year. The difference between the two forecasts - 1.37 million bpd - is equivalent to more than 1% of daily world oil use.

But with Tehran, since late 2022, Washington has turned a blind eye to surging Iranian oil exports, bypassing US sanctions. The priority in Washington was an informal détente with Tehran so as to allow the world more oil supply in the advent of OPEC+ production cuts. headtopics.com

In fact, the administration will likely be more effective in denying Iran some of the cold cash it needs from oil. US oil production has hit record highs of 13.2 million barrels per day, eclipsing a peak not breached since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago, government data showed.

Read more:

Investingcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Natural Gas Needs to Climb Mid-$3 Wall to Sustain RallyCommodities Analysis by Investing.com (Barani Krishnan) covering: Natural Gas Futures, WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short, TR/CC CRB Natural Gas, iPath® Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN. Read Investing.com (Barani Krishnan)'s latest article on Investing.

Crude Oil: Monthly Charts Signal Higher Prices Going AheadCommodities Analysis by Michele Schneider covering: Crude Oil WTI Futures, United States Oil Fund, LP. Read Michele Schneider's latest article on Investing.com

Oil down 3rd day as industry data suggests epic US crude buildOil down 3rd day as industry data suggests epic US crude build

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays PositiveThe attack on Israel has the potential to lead to upward pressure on oil prices in the near term, especially if irrefutable evidence surfaces linking Iran to the acts of terrorism witnessed over the past weekend.

Canadian Dollar eases back as Crude Oil steps lower, US data drives the marketThe Canadian Dollar (CAD) is stepping back slightly on Wednesday, giving the US Dollar (USD) some breathing room and sending the USD/CAD back into nea

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commoditiesBenchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $2.48 to $83.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.83 to $85.82 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 5 cents to $2.21 a gallon. November heating oil fell 2 cents to $3 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $3.38 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for December delivery rose $12 to $1,887.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 18 cents to $22.13 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3