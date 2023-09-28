Ohio woman in SUV chases man on motorcycle for miles, runs over and kills him, authorities say

Brooklyn Maxine Frazie, 41, of Portsmouth, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the death of Darrell Scott Donahoe, 44, of Portsmouth. NEW BOSTON, Ohio — A 41-year-old Portsmouth woman is accused of chasing down a man on a motorcycle following an argument, then repeatedly running him over and dragging him with her SUV, killing the man.

Brooklyn Maxine Frazie is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the death of Darrell Scott Donahoe, 44, of Portsmouth, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Frazie is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says witnesses told investigators with the sheriff’s office and State Highway Patrol say Frazie and Donahoe were seen arguing Wednesday in Minford, Ohio. Donahoe left on his motorcycle, with Frazie pursuing him in her SUV. headtopics.com

The chase covered several miles and reached high speeds, the sheriff’s office says, eventually entering New Boston on U.S. 52. The sheriff’s office reportedly received multiple calls from witnesses who said the SUV was trying to hit the motorcycle.

Sep. 28, 2023, 11:10 p.m.Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com

At about 6:40 p.m., the SUV hit the motorcycle in front of a CVS Pharmacy in New Boston, causing it to crash the sheriff’s office says. Frazie is accused of intentionally running over Donahoe, dragging him, then running over him again, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donahoe was pronounced dead at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said in a statement that more charges are possible.

