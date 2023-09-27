Ohio wants to resume enforcing its abortion law. Justices are weighing the legal arguments

Ohio Supreme Court justices have questioned the state’s lawyer about a legal strategy that Ohio is attempting in hopes of resuming enforcement of a ban on abortion except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy to appeal Jenkins' order) is that, if it's right, then all 88 (county) common pleas courts can unilaterally, indefinitely suspend operation of state law for as long as it takes to conduct discovery, to hold the trial and issue an...

The appellate court ruled Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's appeal premature, as the order was merely an interim step that paused enforcement of the law while the lawsuit is carried out. Preterm's attorney, B. Jessie Hill, argued that the state's decision to appeal the stay at the Ohio Supreme Court defies “long-standing, well-established rules" on such actions.

On the question of legal standing, Hill told the court that the clinics, and their physicians, were the proper parties to bring such a lawsuit — not individual pregnant women who are seeking “time-sensitive health care”. headtopics.

The appellate court ruled Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's appeal premature, as the order was merely an interim step that paused enforcement of the law while the lawsuit is carried out.

Preterm's attorney, B. Jessie Hill, argued that the state's decision to appeal the stay at the Ohio Supreme Court defies “long-standing, well-established rules" on such actions.

On the question of legal standing, Hill told the court that the clinics, and their physicians, were the proper parties to bring such a lawsuit — not individual pregnant women who are seeking “time-sensitive health care”.

“They are not in a position to hire an attorney, bring a lawsuit, seek an injunction, and then, even if they were to bring it, they’re not going to remain pregnant for very long,” she said.

Flowers challenged the notion, pointing out that the most celebrated abortion lawsuit in U.S. history, Roe v. Wade, was brought in the name of an individual patient.

But when he suggested that abortion clinics also could not prove the necessary “close relationship” to the category of people covered under the suit, and that their business interests in conducting abortions represent a conflict of interest, Justice Jennifer Brunner pushed back.

“There's the Hippocratic oath, though. I mean the medical profession is a profession," she said. “It's not what you would portray it as, as just some kind of monied factory.”

