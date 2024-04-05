Ohio Teacher Faces Termination for Falsifying Sick Leave to Attend Concert

An Ohio teacher was put on unpaid leave and faces termination after calling off sick for two days to attend a concert in Nashville , Tennessee, according to reports. Eileen Washburn, an English teacher at Lakota West High School in the Cincinnati suburb of West Chester, was placed on unpaid leave this week after a vote by the school board, according to FOX19, citing district records.

Washburn allegedly "falsified sick leave" for February 8 and 9 to attend the out-of-state concert and told "several colleagues" about her plans, according to a Resolution to Consider Termination obtained by FOX19. The school board said during a disciplinary meeting, Washburn refused to answer questions regarding her whereabouts during that time or the specifics of her alleged need for sick leav

Ohio Teacher Unpaid Leave Termination Sick Leave Concert Nashville Falsified Disciplinary Meeting

