Ohio State vs Rutgers: Will Buckeyes Cover Spread for 10th Straight Win?

Will this be the second-most closely lined game for Ohio State ever against Rutgers if the spread holds? You bet, Columbus! Will the Buckeyes cover on their way to a 10th straight win over the Scarlet Knights since the 2014 season? Or will Greg Schiano finally have revenge on his former employer?The Buckeyes could not quite pull off a fourth cover in a row last week, which would have been the team's first since the 2021 season. Instead, Ohio State narrowly missed a 14

.5 point cover in a 24-10 victory on the road at Wisconsin. The public wept, Vegas rejoiced. The follow-up trip to Piscataway this week provides an unclear path to a bounce-back cover from an historical context. This will be the fifth visit to New Jersey for the Buckeyes since the 2015 season, and if the current line holds, it will be only the second projected margin of victory Ohio State has ever had over Rutgers below 20 points.Recent meetings between these teams have hardly proceeded smoothly from a spread perspective for the Buckeyes. Ohio State owns just a 1-2-1 record against the spread in their last four games versus Rutgers, the most recent of which proved to be a push in last season's 49-10 win that closed with a line of 39 points. That said, the all-time ATS record between these schools as they prepare for a 10th showdown favors Ohio State at 6-2-1 overal

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Will backup quarterback Devin Brown be available for Ohio State’s game against Rutgers?What will Ohio State's quarterback room look like on Saturday?

AP: No. 3 Ohio State will go for its 10th straight win over RutgersOhio State will look to live up to its No. 1 position in just released College Football Playoff rankings when its comes to New Jersey to play vastly improved Rutgers in Piscataway on Sunday. The Buckeyes have won all eight games this season and are 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

