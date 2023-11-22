Ohio State vs. Michigan: The Game's surreal atmosphere and incredible drama

When I entered the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Tuesday, a handful of "Redcoats" directed me toward the Ohio State team room for a press conference with Ryan Day and Jim Knowles. One can wonder if the Redcoats, whose usual duties are to assist fans inside Ohio State's arenas and stadiums, were stationed there to ensure former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions didn't sneak onto the premise in search of insider info (or sell vacuums).

Regardless of the Redcoats' purpose, their presence alone speaks to the surreal atmosphere and incredible drama that surrounds the future battle between Ohio State and Michigan in the 119th edition of The Game.. The winner will advance to the Big Ten championship to face Iowa and all but guarantee itself a spot in the final four-team playoff. The loser will watch the conference championship from their couch (and probably the playoff, too). While the Wolverines have adopted their uncool, super-lame"Michigan vs. Everybody" mantra over the past several weeks, Ohio State has several sources of motivation as Saturday approache





