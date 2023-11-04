Ohio State's Dominance Over Rutgers May Be Challenged in Upcoming Game

Ohio State is the one Big Ten Conference foe that’s had its way with Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the league in 2014. The teams have met nine times and the No. 3 Buckeyes have won every one comfortably. The closest the Scarlet Knights have been at the end of a contest was 22 points. There’s a chance the big gap may close a little this year when the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 3-2) host the Buckeyes, (8-0, 5-0, No. 1 in the CFP) at SHI Stadium on Saturday. While they have lost to No

. 2 Michigan and a Wisconsin team that Ohio State beat 24-10 last weekend, Rutgers have been competitive. “I look at it as an amazing opportunity,” Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said. “The number one (CFP) team in the country is coming into our stadium this weekend in front of our fans. The opportunity to compete and be out there with my guys and just go out there and play the game we love.” The reason for Rutgers’ hope is coach Greg Schiano finally has a full recruiting class in the fourth year of his second tour. His defense is outstanding. His ball-control offense has limited its mistakes and Wimsatt has exceeded expectations. Special teams also is making big play

No. 3 Ohio State will go for its 10th straight win over Rutgers
Ohio State will look to live up to its No. 1 position in just released College Football Playoff rankings when its comes to New Jersey to play vastly improved Rutgers in Piscataway on Sunday. The Buckeyes have won all eight games this season and are 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

No. 3 Ohio State will try to remain unbeaten when it travels to face Rutgers
No. 3 Ohio State will look to remain unbeaten this season and perfect all-time against Rutgers when it takes on the Scarlet Knights on Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Buckeyes are 8-0 this season and they have won the previous nine games against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are coming into this game off a bye week.

No. 3 Ohio State will try to remain undefeated when it travels to face Rutgers

'It's About Us': Ohio State releases hype video for Rutgers game

