Ohio State's Dominance Over Minnesota

Will Ohio State steamroll yet another conference opponent on the team's way to a 13th straight win over Minnesota? Or will P.J. Fleck become his school's first coach to take down the Buckeyes since Glen Mason in the 2000 season?Those without fear of a spread above 30 points rejoiced last week on Ohio State's way to a cover before halftime. That result brought the team's overall record against the spread to a solid 6-3-1 this season with two games remaining.

Now sporting a 5-1 ATS mark since the start of October, plenty of optimism exists that Ohio State can find a third straight cover for the second time on its 2023 schedule. Or so one would think! In truth, the last decade of betting results concerning the Golden Gophers includes no success against the spread. Ohio State has not covered a spread against Minnesota since the Buckeyes did so in their since-vacated 52-10 win from the 2010 season.An 0-3-1 mark over the four latest results between these schools stands out most predominantly across their last 10 contest





🏆 38. 11W » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Penn State rapid reaction: Ohio State 20, Nittany Lions 12 (Ohio Stadium)Joe Hermitt has been the Photo Department Lead for PennLive since November 2013. He has been a staff photographer at The Patriot-News since 1997 and the beat photographer covering Penn State football since the 2000 season. He has been a working photojournalist since 1990. Joe can be reached at jhermittpennlive.com or 717-255-8494.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »

- Penn State-Ohio State, Duke-Florida State, best bets, moreThere's been a reliable outcome when the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet (Penn State loses). Will that change this week? Will Riley Leonard play against the Seminoles? If he doesn't, it's a different team. We go deep on Week 8.

Source: espn - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »

Penn State-Ohio State 2023 free live stream: What channel is Penn State football on?The Buckeyes have won 13 of 15 meetings against Penn State at the Horseshoe in Big Ten play.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »

Penn State-Ohio State turning point, game balls: Who stood out in the Nittany Lions’ 20-12 loss?Penn State lost to Ohio State, 20-12, on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »

Why Ohio State football benefits from Minnesota’s defensive slog of a victory over IowaMinnesota beat Iowa 12-10, and the Buckeyes could benefit.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »

Ohio State vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced for Nov. 18 gameOhio State and Minnesota's kickoff time was announced.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 38. / 55,44 Read more »