Ohio State Rep. Forhan's Access to State Facilities Removed Amid Controversy

Northeast Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan (D-South Euclid) said in a letter sent to House Speaker Jason Stephens that the decision to remove his access to state facilities amid a growing controversy differed from his one-time colleague, state Rep. Bob Young, who didn't receive the same treatment, despite being indicted and later convicted in a domestic violence-related crime.

Forhan told News 5 in an exclusive interview that he doesn't regret the actions that led to Democratic Party leaders stripping him of nearly all lawmaker privileges, citing him for behavior they describe as"abusive" and"violent." The decision to remove his duties was detailed in a 19-page dossier sent to House Democratic Leadership by Minority Leader Allison Russo, which was then obtained by News 5. In this report, it was decided that Forhan can no longer have an office, a legislative aide or utilize any services that state representatives can acces





WEWS » / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio 2025 Linebacker Eli Lee Commits to Ohio StateOhio State has added another playmaker to its defense for the 2025 class with the addition of Ohio linebacker Eli Lee.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Big Ten Finalizes Ohio State’s 2024 Schedule, Which Features Eight Home Games at Ohio StadiumThe Big Ten revealed dates on Thursday for each of Ohio State's conference games for the 2024 season, finalizing next year's schedule.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

State Rep. Craig Goldman announces run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s North Texas seatGoldman chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus and has served in the House since 2013.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

State Rep. Craig Goldman announces run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s North Texas seatGoldman chairs the Texas House Republican Caucus and has served in the House since 2013.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

OHSAA state cross country: Which Northeast Ohio runners earned All-Ohio for 2023?Here are the runners from cleveland.com's seven-county coverage area who earned All-Ohio at Saturday's state cross country meet.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State top first CFP rankingsThe four teams that are atop the final set of rankings Dec. 3 will meet in the national semifinals in January.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »