Ohio State Rep. Forhan's Access to State Facilities Removed Amid Controversy

Northeast Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan (D-South Euclid) said in a letter sent to House Speaker Jason Stephens that the decision to remove his access to state facilities amid a growing controversy differed from his one-time colleague, state Rep. Bob Young, who didn't receive the same treatment, despite being indicted and later convicted in a domestic violence-related crime.
Forhan told News 5 in an exclusive interview that he doesn't regret the actions that led to Democratic Party leaders stripping him of nearly all lawmaker privileges, citing him for behavior they describe as"abusive" and"violent." The decision to remove his duties was detailed in a 19-page dossier sent to House Democratic Leadership by Minority Leader Allison Russo, which was then obtained by News 5. In this report, it was decided that Forhan can no longer have an office, a legislative aide or utilize any services that state representatives can acces
