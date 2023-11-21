Ohio State Players Preview The Game Against Michigan

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles held press conferences inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center team room and previewed the 119th edition of The Game on Saturday. Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Avoids Answering Question About His Respect for Opposing Coaching Staff Just As Jim Harbaugh Did, Discusses Team's Preparedness for The Game Moments later, five players – quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr.
and Emeka Egbuka, linebacker Cody Simon and cornerback Denzel Burke – did the same on the indoor practice field. Among the topics the players discussed, McCord said"you dream of moments" like Saturday, where undefeated rivals will meet at the Big House in a top-three matchup. Additionally, Egbuka said everyone in Ohio State's 2021 class"can't leave here without Gold Pants" after back-to-back losses to Michigan, while Harrison said he expects a"heavyweight fight" in Ann Arbor. Videos of the media sessions from the five players, as well as bullet-point recaps of what each person said can be found belo
