Ohio State Players Discuss Win Over Wisconsin and Look Ahead to Rutgers Matchup

After Ohio State's midweek practice on Wednesday, six players met with the media to discuss the Buckeyes' win over Wisconsin and look ahead to the Buckeyes’ road matchup at Rutgers. Those players were quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., cornerback Davison Igbinosun, linebacker Cody Simon and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson

. Among the topics discussed, McCord said Emeka Egbuka has"looked really good in practice" after a three-game absence, Harrison shared that he is"honored" to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation, Igbinosun explained his excitement to go head-to-head with his brother Desmond at Rutgers and Cody Simon called Jack Sawyer"relentless." Lightning Round: Ryan Day Sees a"More Impactful Role" For Dallan Hayden After Miyan Williams' Injury, Says Carnell Tate is"On The Same Path" As Former Freshman WR StandoutsMcCord said his ankle has been injured since the Notre Dame game and he “re-tweaked it” on his 3rd-and-3 scramble in the third quarter against Wisconsin, but it’s “feeling pretty good right now.’ He said he “thought it would hurt worse than it does now” coming out of the game. On Marvin Harrison Jr.: “I don’t think it really matters what the defense tries to do to him, what route we give him, he’s going to find a way to get open and make play

Will backup quarterback Devin Brown be available for Ohio State's game against Rutgers?

No. 3 Ohio State will go for its 10th straight win over Rutgers. Ohio State will look to live up to its No. 1 position in just released College Football Playoff rankings when its comes to New Jersey to play vastly improved Rutgers in Piscataway on Sunday. The Buckeyes have won all eight games this season and are 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

No. 3 Ohio State will try to remain unbeaten when it travels to face Rutgers. The Buckeyes are 8-0 this season and they have won the previous nine games against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are coming into this game off a bye week.

Will Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Struggle Against Rutgers Stingy Defense?

'It's About Us': Ohio State releases hype video for Rutgers game

