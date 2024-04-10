Ohio State Hires Jamall Walker as Assistant Coach

Ohio State has hired Grand Canyon assistant coach Jamall Walker as an assistant coach for 2024-25. He brings with him 20 years of college basketball assistant coach ing experience. Walker comes to Columbus after spending four seasons on Bryce Drews staff at Grand Canyon . Walker spent the last four seasons at Grand Canyon , helping lead the Antelopes to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Before his time at Grand Canyon, Walker coached eight seasons at Illinois – first under John Groce then Brad Underwood

Ohio State Jamall Walker Assistant Coach College Basketball Grand Canyon Illinois

