Ohio State Football Players Seek First Win Over Michigan

The majority of Ohio State’s current football players have never experienced a win over Michigan. Only one player still on the team, sixth-year senior Xavier Johnson, saw action in Ohio State’s last win against Michigan in 2019. Fellow sixth-year senior Josh Proctor played as a true freshman against the Wolverines in 2018. Aside from them, only six other current Buckeyes were even on the roster when Ohio State last beat Michigan four years ago.

Everyone else on Ohio State’s roster is still chasing their first pair of Gold Pants. That gives everyone – particularly the third- and fourth-year Buckeyes who may leave Ohio State without ever experiencing a rivalry win if it doesn’t happen this year – extra motivation to turn the tables in this year’s edition of The Game after the 2020 game was canceled and Michigan won in both 2021 and 2022. “Everyone in my class, we feel like we can't leave here without Gold Pants,” said third-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Several members of Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class, including C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr





