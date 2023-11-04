Ohio State cornerback target impressed by visit to Columbus

An Ohio State cornerback target in the 2025 class was impressed by what he saw on his visit to Columbus for the Penn State game on Oct. 21. “My first takeaway was the hospitality by the staff members was unreal and the atmosphere was up there with the best atmospheres in college football.” While on his visit, Redmond saw Ohio State's defense and cornerbacks limit Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to 18 of 42 passing for 191 yards while dominating for most of the day
. “They played really good,” Redmond said. “It was very sticky in man coverage. They didn’t give receivers much of a chance to make plays on the ball.” Redmond had the chance to catch up with Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton on the trip, who made the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect feel prioritized. “Since I haven’t been up there in a while, he was just seeing how I’ve been and telling me he really wanted me to get back up there,” Redmond said. “He really wants me to join Ohio State.” Redmond said he doesn’t have another visit planned to Columbus this year but he’ll likely visit Ohio State sometime after he finishes his football season. “Definitely the culture and the standard the past defensive backs have set for the future at the position,” Redmond said regarding the most appealing thing about potentially playing for the Buckeyes. “The history has to be up there with the top programs in the countr
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 11W | Read more »
NATURE: Single Cell Postdoctoral Scholar - Columbus, Ohio job with Polaris RecruitmentDepartment: Medicine | IM Medical Oncology About Us: The Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology (PIIO) stands as a proud pillar of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - The James.
Source: Nature | Read more »
Source: 10TV | Read more »
Source: 10TV | Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »
Source: Reuters | Read more »