Ohio State Coaches and Players Discuss Team's Performance Ahead of Final Home Game

Three days ahead of Ohio State's final home game this season against Minnesota, an assortment of coaches and players met the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, safeties coach Perry Eliano, special teams coordinator Parker Fleming, quarterback Kyle McCord, safety Sonny Styles, linebacker Steele Chambers, tight end Cade Stover and offensive lineman Matt Jones participated in press conferences on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday. Among the many topics discussed between Buckeyes and reporters, McCord said he's “spoiled” with all the talent around him on Ohio State's offense, Fleming explained the good and bad of Ohio State's special teams’ performances the past two seasons and Matt Jones said he has “embraced” his six-year journey in Columbus

United States Headlines Read more: 11W »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11W: Ohio State vs Minnesota: Buckeyes Look to Secure Spot in Big Ten Championship GameEven if the Buckeyes fall to Minnesota, their showdown with the Wolverines will be for a spot in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game – not that anyone expects Minnesota to topple Ohio State .

Source: 11W | Read more »

DİSPATCHALERTS: Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann's Press Conference After Loss to Texas A&M Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a 73-66 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 10, 2023. The conference discusses the team's performance and future plans.

Source: DispatchAlerts | Read more »

11W: Ryan Day and Jim Knowles discuss Ohio State's offense and defenseRyan Day provides updates on the offensive line and discusses the emerging identity of Ohio State 's offense. Jim Knowles breaks down the role of Cody Simon and the performance of Sonny Styles in the defense.

Source: 11W | Read more »

11W: Ohio State falls behind Georgia in CFP rankings Ohio State loses top spot to Georgia in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Head coach Ryan Day avoids labeling the team as 'North America's Team,' 'Buckeye Nation's Team,' or 'Ohio's Team,' emphasizing the team's identity and journey.

Source: 11W | Read more »

11W: Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann praises Merrimack's zone defenseIn his Tuesday press conference , Chris Holtmann said Merrimack's 2-3 zone is 'outstanding,' Felix Okpara's rebounding must improve and Roddy Gayle Jr. has 'playmaking ability.'

Source: 11W | Read more »

11W: Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg reflects on his college decisionTommy Eichenberg, current middle linebacker and team captain, talks about his college decision and the factors that influenced it. He also discusses the possibility of playing in an alternate universe for a different team.

Source: 11W | Read more »