Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann praises Merrimack's zone defense

Fresh off Ohio State's 73-66 loss to a ranked Texas A&M squad, head coach Chris Holtmann said he's learned more about where his team stands and where each player, such as center Felix Okpara, can improve. Moving on to the Buckeyes' next opponent in Merrimack, Holtmann referred to the Warriors' 2-3 zone defense as 'outstanding' and feels they have a 'disciplined' approach. On Merrimack: 'Their zone is outstanding. They've got aggressive guards. They're disciplined. ...

It's a good program, good team, used to winning, having success.' Holtmann added that Merrimack's zone is a 'staple' of their program, which allows them to execute it at a high level. 'It's almost like they're forcing you to play left-handed. It's just unique in that you see zones on occasion ... they do a great job coaching them, making sure they're active, and they play hard. And they're disruptive.' Ohio State is still looking for offensive weapons that can be consistent answers against zone defense. 'We're still developing that and utilizing that. We've been really good against zones over the years, particularly when

