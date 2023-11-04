Ohio State Buckeyes to Face Rutgers in Big Ten Matchup

One week after traveling west to Wisconsin, the Buckeyes head east this week to take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. This week’s game will be the fifth game in a stretch of at least eight consecutive games for the Buckeyes without a week off, and it’s their third road trip in a four-week span. Playing Rutgers has typically served as a reprieve from tougher competition in the Big Ten, as evidenced by Ohio State defeating Rutgers by at least 22 points in all of the last nine years

. This year’s game could present more of a challenge as the Scarlet Knights enter this week with a 6-2 record and a defense that ranks ninth in the country in yards allowed per game. Given all of that, the Buckeyes had to turn the page quickly once they got home from Madison and set their sights on a November run that could determine whether the current No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings actually makes the CFP. “Any time you go on the road in the Big Ten in November, you got to bring it,” Ryan Day said this week. “And they're doing a great job. (Rutgers coach Greg Schiano) does a great job. They're playing well on both sides of the ball, they have a great identity, they're going to challenge you in all three phases … We gotta go continue to take the next step as a team.”With one month still to go in the regular season, Rutgers has already won more games this year than it won in any of the last eight season

United States Headlines Read more: 11W »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Ohio State vs. Rutgers score predictions: Buckeyes bracing for another strong defensePicking the Ohio State vs. Rutgers outcome against a spread of OSU -19 and an over/under of 42.5.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes’ road game against the Scarlet KnightsA look at some key moments and decisions for Ohio State's game this Saturday against Rutgers.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

11W: Ohio State vs Rutgers: Will Buckeyes Cover Spread for 10th Straight Win?Will Ohio State cover the spread against Rutgers for their 10th consecutive win? Recent meetings have been challenging for the Buckeyes. Find out more about their historical performance and the upcoming game.

Source: 11W | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Will backup quarterback Devin Brown be available for Ohio State’s game against Rutgers?What will Ohio State's quarterback room look like on Saturday?

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

AP: No. 3 Ohio State will go for its 10th straight win over RutgersOhio State will look to live up to its No. 1 position in just released College Football Playoff rankings when its comes to New Jersey to play vastly improved Rutgers in Piscataway on Sunday. The Buckeyes have won all eight games this season and are 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

Source: AP | Read more »

AP: No. 3 Ohio State will go for its 10th straight win over RutgersOhio State will look to live up to its No. 1 position in just released College Football Playoff rankings when its comes to New Jersey to play vastly improved Rutgers in Piscataway on Sunday. The Buckeyes have won all eight games this season and are 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

Source: AP | Read more »