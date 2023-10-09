Ohio State added transfer Celeste Taylor to a well-stocked team in a stacked-again Big Ten

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)Ohio state players Rikki Harris, left, Jacy Sheldon, center, and Celeste Taylor answer questions during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Minneapolis.
The well-timed and carefully chosen addition to the roster can go a long way to complement or even carry a team, and in this dizzying era of the portal there aren’t many high-level programs these days that don’t at least dip into the pool to pick up an experienced transfer.
“I tried to recruit her three times, so we finally got her,” McGuff said. “She’ll be great for us on the defensive end. We have a little bit different offensive system than she’s played in before, so I think she’ll have more of an opportunity to showcase her skill set. headtopics.com
The Buckeyes have already posted a five-star review of their transfer portal experience with Taylor Mikesell, who arrived in 2021 via Oregon and Maryland. The two-time first team All-Big Ten pick and WNBA draft pick led Ohio State in scoring last season.
Ohio State was picked to finish second in the coaches’ poll and third behind Indiana in the media poll. ESPN’s national preseason rankings pegged the Buckeyes fourth, the highest of any Big Ten team. The Athletic ranked them seventh, one spot below the Hawkeyes. headtopics.com
Guess where the Final Four will be played this season? Yes, in Ohio. The Buckeyes would love nothing more than to be playing in Cleveland next April.Maryland also has a prized newcomer with forward Jakia Brown-Turner, whose transfer from North Carolina State will help offset the departure of WNBA first round draft picks Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers.
“That’s what helps the game forward, when there are really great battles, when there’s a lot of great teams. It can’t just be one end-all, be-all team. It needs to be multiple teams on the same level,” Iowa star Caitlin Clark said. “You want to talk about who’s the best team. You want to talk about who’s going to win the Big Ten. You want to talk about who’s the best player. headtopics.com