Ohio State achieves a 24-10 victory over Wisconsin

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

United States Headlines Read more: FOXSports »

Ohio State football vs. Wisconsin: Odds, preview, TV and live streamGet ready for No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin with our gameday preview, including how to watch and live stream the game. Read more ⮕

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin picks: Best college football betting promo codes for Big Ten clashIn the final weekend of October, No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah highlights our game of the week. Read more ⮕

10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. WisconsinThis will be Ohio State's first road trip to Wisconsin since 2016. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 30-23 in overtime. Read more ⮕

'Our Story': Ohio State releases hype video for Wisconsin gameThis will be Ohio State's first road trip to Wisconsin since 2016. The Buckeyes beat the Badgers 30-23 in overtime. Read more ⮕

Ohio State’s Travel Roster for Fourth Road Game of 2023 Against WisconsinOhio State’s 74-man travel roster for its fourth road game of the season at Wisconsin includes five changes from the Buckeyes’ previous road trip to Purdue. Read more ⮕

College Football Ohio State vs Wisconsin Box ScoreOhio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers College Football game box score for Oct 28, 2023. Read more ⮕