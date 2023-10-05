The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Big Ten released five seasons’ worth of football opponents for each of its schools on Thursday. The conference adds USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next year to a league that had all its schools in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The Big Ten calls its scheduling model flex-protect, which locks in important annual rivalry games but doesn’t require every team to have the same number of protected games. The 18-team model has 12 protected annual matchups: Illinois-Northwestern; Illinois-Purdue; Indiana-Purdue; Iowa-Minnesota; Iowa-Nebraska; Iowa-Wisconsin; Maryland-Rutgers; Michigan-Michigan State; Michigan-Ohio State; Minnesota-Wisconsin; Oregon-Washington; and USC-UCLA. headtopics.com

Teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – home and away – during a five-year period, but no more than three times. Notably, the West Coast schools are not guaranteed to face each other every season.

Washington’s five conference road games in 2024 will include three trips into the Eastern Time zone (Indiana, Rutgers and Penn State) and another to the Central Time Zone at Iowa, along with Oregon.

Read more:

AP »

Big Ten Roundup (Oct. 4): Taulia Tagovailoa Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the WeekThe conference’s players of the week were named from last Saturday’s round of performances, and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, while a Minnesota running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Peacock will exclusively stream over 30 Big Ten men’s basketball games this season.The streamer says each Big Ten school will make “at least one appearance” during its streams. It will also offer several early-round games from the Big Ten’s Men’s Basketball Tournament. Peacock’s coverage of Big Ten basketball kicks off on November 6th at 7PM ET with a game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Princeton Tigers. Last month, Peacock began airing Big Ten football as part of a seven-year deal with the conference.

The Football Fever: TFF Analyst Jay Richardson handicapping Buckeyes & Big Ten RaceWe caught up with former NFL Defensive End and our The Football Fever Analyst Jay Richardson Monday to chat up the Buckeyes and the very hot Big Ten East race w

FSU Football Projected to Play Big Ten Team in CFP PlayoffThe Seminoles are projected to return to the West Coast this postseason.

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Ranked Second in Big Ten Preseason Poll, Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon Named to Preseason All-Big Ten TeamOhio State women’s basketball is ranked second by media and third by coaches in the Big Ten preseason poll, and Cotie McMahon and Jacy Sheldon are preseason All-Big Ten honorees.

UCLA knows on-field success is critical with Big Ten move on horizonA third consecutive winning season could help attract elite talent and increase financial support from alumni and donors as the program prepares to switch conferences.