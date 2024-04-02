Ohio Sheriff Featured in Campaign Ad Overseeing Sanctuary County

A sheriff prominently featured in a Sen. Sherrod Brown campaign ad touting the Ohio Democrat's border security record essentially oversees a sanctuary county, prompting criticism from Republicans as the November election nears and polls show voters concerned about illegal immigration.

Brown is 'fighting to keep our communities safe,' Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says in a recent ad that features a number of Ohio sheriffs telling voters about Brown’s bill signed by former President Trump that cracked down on illegal drugs pouring across the border. Franklin County, home to Ohio's state capital and most populous city of Columbus, is widely regarded as a de facto 'sanctuary city,' and the Columbus Dispatch wrote in 2020 that 'its policies are in line with jurisdictions' that have declared to be sanctuary citie

