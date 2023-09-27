Ohio Senate passes bill that would help Boy Scouts abuse victims get more settlement money

Ohio victims of child sexual abuse while in the Boy Scouts of America could get a greater share of the settlement money for the crimes committed against them. The legislation voids the state’s current civil statute of limitations in bankruptcy cases, in an effort to ensure Ohio victims of Boy Scouts abuse get more compensation.

By voiding Ohio’s existing cutoff of 12 years, the bill would ensure that any victim filing a claim receives all of the money they’re owed through the settlement, rather than a fraction of it. The proposed law would sunset after five years and only applies to organizations that have been federally recognized as a congressional charter — a recognition given to the Boy Scouts of America in the early 1900s.

It next goes to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for consideration.Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

