Ohio Senate bill faces opposition over 'sexuality' content notification

Dozens, including school counselors and psychiatrists, testified against a bill in the Ohio Senate that would force schools to notify parents on 'sexuality' content, calling it 'censorship' and potentially risky for students. Ohio House Bill 8 could be up for a vote this week, as the bill seeks to put the control of education more into parent's hands.





